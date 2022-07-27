Baldwin County Parkinson’s patients box their way to a better quality of life

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The onset and progression of Parkinson’s disease not only takes a toll on those with it, but also those close to them. A gym in Gulf Shores brought in the Rock Steady Boxing program five years ago, offering dozens of Parkinson’s patients physical and mental exercise three times a week.

A few members of Rock Steady Boxing strapped on the gloves Wednesday, July 27, 2022 to demonstrate some of what they do three times each week. It was a celebration of five successful years of the program in Baldwin County with an open house for caregivers and loved ones to share in the fun.

Wheeles Karate Academy in Gulf Shores celebrated five years with Rock Steady Boxing program by hosting open house with demonstrations (Hal Scheurich)

“To him, this is like a job,” said Jerry Marie Brown of her husband, Tom. “I mean, our Monday, Wednesday, Friday…eleven o’clock, this is where we’re going to be. Everything else we do is scheduled for Tuesday – Thursday.”

The Browns began coming five years ago. Tom has Parkinson’s and Jerry got certified as a Rock Steady Boxing trainer so she could be on the floor and help all the members. It’s a national program that Wheeles Karate Academy owner, Chris Wheeles brought in after one of his original members, Gary Ellis convinced him to.

“Once I got started, I didn’t realize how many people in the southeast along the gulf coast are affected by Parkinson’s, so it really was a great community service as well as a great thing to add to my business,” Wheeles said.

Ellis is a former administrative official with Gulf State Park and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease six years ago. He’s been participating in Rock Steady Boxing for the last five years and can tell the difference it’s made in his life. The biggest test for him was not knowing if he’d be facing mental or physical challenges on any given day.

“Exercise and intensity of what we do at Rock Steady addresses that directly. It helps with the mental clarity,” Ellis explained. “It helps with mental…removing the fog and just gives you a sense of accomplishment as well as the practical implications of what it actually produces.”

The class is designed to address both mental and physical digressions caused by the disease. Counting forward and backwards by threes while sliding feet and pumping arms is an example. Health professionals like long-time Rock Steady partner, Gulf Coast Therapy agree there are far-reaching benefits.

“There’s impact. I mean, it’s not just shadow boxing,” said Summer Tankersley with Gulf Coast Therapy. “They’re hitting things, but that impact is what really helps them get moving because Parkinson’s makes you small and quiet and Rock Steady makes you big and loud, just like our program that we have, that we do in the clinic.”

It’s not a cure, but a fun way these seniors have found to greatly improve their quality of life.

If you’d like to get involved with Rock Steady Boxing, there is room at both Baldwin County locations…Wheeles Karate on East 2nd Street in Gulf Shores and also on Friendship Road in Daphne. You must be diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease to be eligible for the classes.

