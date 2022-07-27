Baldwin County Virtual School accepting enrollment applications now

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - As we approach the beginning of another school year, enrollment is open for Baldwin County Virtual School. Virtual school there is thriving, and an open house was held Tuesday, July 26, 2022 for prospective students and their parents.

High school students in Baldwin County choice between traditional school or virtual school. Some parents and their teens got introduced to what Baldwin County Virtual School is all about. After orientation, some current students went over what they see as benefits.

An open house gave prospective students and parents a chance to see if this is the right path for them (Hal Scheurich)

“At first, I had a full-time job at a preschool, so it gave me that flexibility I needed to go to work during the day and I did my schoolwork at night,” said incoming senior from Bay Minette, Olivia Langford.

“I’m a very busy person,” added Sierra Witherington from Fairhope. “I always have something going on that I have to do, so I’m able to do all my other activities while still being able to get all my schoolwork done.”

The school may be virtual, but the teachers and facility are very real. The main campus on Highway 98 in Daphne is inviting and contemporary. It, along with three other campuses across the county are open to students at any time.

“It works out for them to be able to do their coursework when they need to do their coursework, but they have teachers here that if they’re having a problem with Unit 5 – Activity – 1, they can come in and sit down with that teacher and work through it and get that guidance that they need,” explained school principal, Holly Resmondo.

Resmondo has been principal of the virtual school for five years, so she’s seen ups and downs. The challenge of COVID driving thousands of students into the program was daunting. She said much was learned and the school and its faculty have come out on the other side stronger for it.

“We had a good program before, and we have a great program now,” Resmondo said. “That year, we learned that anybody on our campus can do any job that they have to do because we went from three-hundred students to thirty-two-hundred students in the matter of a couple of weeks.”

Baldwin County Virtual School isn’t for every student. There is an application process and students must meet certain academic and behavioral guidelines. But, for those with good time management skills and a busy lifestyle, it’s may be just what they’re looking for.

“It’s got an extreme amount of resources. There’s plenty and there’s really helpful people here. It’s got everything you’d need for it,” said prospective student, Caysin Newbery.

“You’re giving them the tools that they need to succeed, and you’ve got still, the support and the clubs and organizations to keep them engaged socially so that you don’t miss that part from just being stuck at home during virtual,” Newberry’s mother, Apryl Zuercher added.

Just a few years ago, Baldwin County Virtual School only had about 300 students from grades seven through 12. It’s now open for Kindergarten through high school and attendance is expected to be close to 400.

Enrollment is open now and will remain so through the start of school. You can go to the Baldwin County Board of Education website and start the application process.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.