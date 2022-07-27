Basketball Battle of the Bay with Compass Life Therapy

Basketball Battle of the Bay is coming up! Compass II Life and the Daphne Police Department are gearing up for this fun back to school event. It takes place Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. on the campus of Daphne Middle School. Food, fun, and free school supplies will be available. Our own Lenise Ligon will do the call outs and tip off.

