Healthy Living with USA Health: Bone fractures

It is time for another healthy living segment with USA Health. Hope Tindle, CRNP, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about bone fractures. She answers the following questions in the clip above:

What is a certified fracture liaison?

What is their role at USA Health?

Why are they important?

Who should see a fracture liaison?

For more information, visit USA Health online.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.