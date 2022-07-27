Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Healthy Living with USA Health: Bone fractures

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It is time for another healthy living segment with USA Health. Hope Tindle, CRNP, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about bone fractures. She answers the following questions in the clip above:

  • What is a certified fracture liaison?
  • What is their role at USA Health?
  • Why are they important?
  • Who should see a fracture liaison?

For more information, visit USA Health online.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Basketball Battle of the Bay with Compass Life Therapy
Basketball Battle of the Bay with Compass Life Therapy
Celebrate National Chicken Finger Day with Raisin' Canes
Celebrate National Chicken Finger Day with Raisin’ Canes
Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo 2022
Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo 2022
Healthy Living with USA Health: Bone Fractures
Healthy Living with USA Health: Bone fractures