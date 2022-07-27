I-65 widening project near Saraland gets green light

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local transportation planning agency gave a thumbs-up Wednesday to a plan to widen Interstate 65 near Saraland.

The plan got approval from the Mobile Planning Organization at the same meeting where it approved a new $2.7 billion Interstate 10 bridge and Bayway.

The I-65 project will add another lane in each direction from Alabama 158 to Celeste Road.

Saraland Mayor Howard Rubenstein says it’s important for north Mobile County.

“Saraland’s rapidly growing right now, and we’re working on our infrastructure,” he told FOX10 News. “Having the additional lanes at 165 will greatly help our residents in the general area, just making it easier to access Saraland and alleviate traffic problems.”

Tom Piper, the new transportation planning director for the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission, said the engineering work will begin immediately, with a projected construction date in November of next year.

The Alabama Department of Transportation long has recognized the need for adding capacity to I-65 but has lacked funding. The state now has agreed to put up the matching funds necessary to win federal dollars to pay the $18.26 million cost of the 4.3-mile widening.

Rubenstein said during the MPO meeting that the project likely would dump more traffic on to Celeste Road.

“I would urge the committee to not lose sight of the acute need we have to widen Celeste Road,” he said.

