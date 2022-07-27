Leading the nation in rainfall

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This month the rain has been unrelenting. If it seems like we’ve had rain nearly every day… you’re about right. This month Mobile Regional hasn’t recorded rain on only four days, in Pensacola there have been only three rain-free days.

In Mobile we’ve had just over 9 inches of rain this month, and on the year about 37 inches. Believe it or not, we have a deficit right now which will be explained in a moment.

In Pensacola there’s been nearly 10 inches of rain in July, on the year more than 44 inches, and there’s a 6 inch surplus.

Breaking things down by month in Mobile, we had a very dry start to the year. The spring was a little above average and then June was way below average, which is why there is still a deficit.

In Pensacola things started dry as well, but that turned around in May. In May there is normally about 4 inches of rain. This May there was 12 inches of rain. That’s why Pensacola has such a big rainfall total right now.

Across the country Pensacola is leading the way in rainfall by a good bit. Miami and Ft Lauderdale are the closest cities with around 38 inches of rain, similar to Mobile. New Orleans is in fifth spot with 30 inches. If you’re wondering about Seattle, only 25 inches of rain there.

One thing to note about all five of these cities, all of them can be hit by tropical weather, so what happens with the rest of the tropical season will likely determine these rankings as we go forward.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.