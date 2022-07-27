Local park to be renamed in honor of Buffalo Soldier

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon park will soon honor a local war hero.

Members of the 92nd Buffalo Soldiers and Patriot Guard Riders teamed up with the Mount Vernon Veterans Association to add Robert Andry’s name to Veterans Memorial Park.

Andry was recently decorated with the Legion of Honor Award by the Consul General of France.

Plans are also in the works to buy an M4 Sherman tank to be placed at the park.

