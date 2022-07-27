Look for hit and miss storms today

(WALA) - We’ve got a muggy morning again and you know we’ll end up with more hit and miss storms to dodge.

These will start to show up this morning and continue through the daytime hours. They’ll be off and on, meaning that it won’t rain in one location all day. Most spots will still have plenty of hours of sunshine.

Rain coverage will go up a bit for tomorrow and Friday, so if you don’t see any rain today, you’ll have better odds before the week is over.

High temperatures each day will be in the lower 90s through the weekend. The “feel like” temperature will be in the triple digits, so stay hydrated out there!

