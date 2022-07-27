Man found shot to death in front of house in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne police said a man was killed in a shooting there on Wednesday.

Investigators said the victim was found wounded in a driveway around 3:45 p.m. on Pine Street in the Daphmont neighborhood. The suspect fled the scene and is wanted by police. Investigators did not say if they know who it is.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

---

