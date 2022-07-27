Advertise With Us
Man found shot to death in front of house in Daphne

Man found shot in front of house on Pine Street in Daphne
Man found shot in front of house on Pine Street in Daphne(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne police said a man was killed in a shooting there on Wednesday.

Investigators said the victim was found wounded in a driveway around 3:45 p.m. on Pine Street in the Daphmont neighborhood. The suspect fled the scene and is wanted by police. Investigators did not say if they know who it is.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

