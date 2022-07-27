The man involved in the death of a 14-year-old girl appears in court

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect that was arrested for the shooting death of a teenage girl appeared in court for a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

36-year-old Archie Petite stood before the judge as his new defense team plead him not guilty.

Mobile Police said Petite and two others were involved in the death of 14 -year-old Ciara Jackson.

Investigators said Jackson was in a car with her friends on Michael Donald Avenue back in May when she was shot.

The defense asked that Petite be given bond and placed under house arrest, but the state disagreed with that and asked for no bond based on his record and current charge.

Petite’s defense team said because of the severity of the charge they need more time to gather evidence.

“Because it’s a capital murder case there’s only two charges. One is death by injection or life without parole, so those punishments make the most serious case we can try in Alabama, so we’re definitely concerned about the charge. That’s why at every step of the process we want to be able to make arguments and file motions to protect our client’s life,” said Buzz Jordan, one of Petite’s lawyers.

The judge denied Petite bond.

Petite and the two others involved will be back in court for their preliminary hearings next Wednesday, August 3rd.

