MCHD’s Family Health gets grant to increase breast and cervical cancer screenings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Health Department’s Family Health was recently chosen by the Alabama Department of Public Health to receive a grant aimed at increasing breast and cervical cancer screenings, MCHD announced Wednesday.

Family Health, MCHD’s primary care division, is one of only three federally qualified health centers in Alabama to be selected to receive an “Improving Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening through Health Systems Change” grant, MCHD said.

The purpose of this grant is to increase breast and cervical cancer screening clinic-level rates and strengthen the delivery of cancer screening services through health systems change that will include implementing evidence-based interventions recommended by the Community Guide.

Some of those strategies include client reminders, provider reminders, provider assessment and feedback, and reduction of structural barriers in addition to supporting activities such as electronic health record enhancements, patient navigation, community health workers and professional development.

Funding for activities performed under this grant are provided by ADPH’s Bureau of Family Health Services through cooperative agreements with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Family Health has been a longtime participant in the Alabama Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (ABCCEDP) program, according to MCHD. This provides free breast and cervical cancer screenings for women who meet eligibility guidelines. Free services include a pelvic exam, pap smear, clinical breast exam, mammogram, and diagnostic services such as an ultrasound, colposcopy, or biopsy, if needed.

For an appointment with a Family Health provider, please call 251-690-8889. To learn more about services, please visit https://mchd.org/family-health.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.