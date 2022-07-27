Silverhill Police arrest burglary who tried to escape multiple times

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) -32-year-old Christian Gibson is now facing serious charges after Silverhill Police say he tried to break into two homes along county roads 48 and 49 Monday afternoon. Investigators say he tried to make a break for it after being interrupted by homeowners.

“They had returned home at which point he jumped into the car they had just come home in and took off out of the driveway and up county road 49. The pickup truck that was stolen had a trailer with an orange John Deere tractor on it,” said Officer John Hitchkiss.

Police say Gibson only made it about a half mile before abandoning the truck and the trailer and taking off on foot through a nearby subdivision which was pretty shocking for neighbors.

“That’s a scary thought especially, well for anyone but you know my husband works and other people’s husbands work we have some ladies who are here alone,” said Misty Henderson.

With some help from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and their K9 units, Silverhill PD was able to track Gibson to Sedlack road, but they say he still wasn’t done trying to escape.

“He was handcuffed inside the vehicle and also shackled trying to strike his head on fixed objects inside the patrol car which included the cage and the doors inside the vehicle and bodily trying to kick the doors trying to get them to open,” added Hitchkiss.

Police were able to restrain him before taking him to the Baldwin County jail that evening which is good news for those who live nearby.

“It does make it feel a little better that they were able to catch him and hopefully scare anyone else from doing it,” said Henderson.

Investigators say the homeowners are still going through their homes to see if anything was stolen but he was not found with any stolen property when he was arrested. Gibson has been charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and theft of property.

