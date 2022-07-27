USA among numerous Alabama colleges getting bomb threats

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are investigating after a number of college campuses across the state received bomb threats today, prompting some evacuations.

The University of South Alabama’s Health Sciences Building is among those receiving threats. Police are going through the building looking for possible explosive devices.

The University of Alabama Huntsville has evacuated at least three of its buildings. Earlier today, Enterprise State, Lurleen B. Wallace, and Wallace Community Colleges cleared their campuses after similar threats on Wednesday.

Auburn University issued a campus alert indicating a report of a bomb threat at the Nursing Building, but police have since given an all clear. Trenholm State ordered the closure of its Air Base Campus after getting a bomb threat.

In central Alabama, Tuscaloosa Police are at Shelton State after a caller reported an explosive device in the building. Officers have not found any evidence of an explosive device at Shelton State. A bomb threat was also reported at the Jefferson State Campus. All students and employees have been told to evacuate the buildings.

Authorities at Alabama’s community colleges are working closely with law enforcement on a state level. While no threats have been deemed credible at this time, some buildings were been evacuated and access restricted to some campuses, per protocol, according to a statement from Alabama Community College System.

This is a developing story. FOX10 is working to get additional information.

