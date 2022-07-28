4% listing percentage with Southern Bay Realty

The following information was provided by Southern Bay Realty:

Walter and Amber from Southern Bay Realty joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about their business and how they can help you. Walter says they are the lowest advertised listing percentage from a full service brokerage in our area.

“And not by a little bit. Some of our competitors are as high as 8%, and the average is probably 6%. When you’re talking about something as expensive as a home, every 1% saved is thousands of dollars you get to keep.”

Walter says they are a full service brokerage. They list your home on the MLS and all the major listing sites like Zillow, Trulia, and Facebook, and more. “You’re not sacrificing service with us, your simply listing your home for less.”

Amber says twenty years ago there was a lot more to it. It took an agent more time, money, and effort to properly advertise your home. Today, technology has made the process so much more efficient that we just don’t have the same time and cost that we used to. But as things have become more efficient, most brokerages haven’t passed those savings on to the consumer, they’ve simply enjoyed making more money. At Southern Bay our startup goal was to find that percentage they leaves us still properly compensated while charging the consumer a rate reflective of our cost in listing your home. We did the math, and the math is that 4% is fair for everyone.

