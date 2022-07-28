Amber Alert canceled after 11-year-old Escambia County girl found safe

UPDATE: An 11-year-old girl believed to have been abducted in Florida has been found safe, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday

In a Faceboook post, the sheriff’s office said Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis had been located.

Officials did not update on the status of a suspect, previously identified as 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortis.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or call 911.

Brijido Manriquez-Ortez (Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office)

---

