Author Jarred Stanton on Studio10

The following information was provided by Jarred Stanton:

Who can be a better you than YOU!? Meet Eliza Jones, the new third-grader with Vitiligo that has to find her place in a brand new school! Zoe has to face bullying, self doubt and a fear of not fitting in. She learns that being beautiful is not all about how you look. Zoe with encouragement from her parents and older brother she finds the confidence that she needs to beat the odds that come her way.

How Zoe Made Friends is available at Walmart.com, Barnes&Noble.com, target.com, Booksamillion.com, Amazon

“Jarred is a former high school athlete and honor student attending Robertsdale High School. In 2017, he obtained an associate’s degree in Process Operations. Jarred’s writing journey began in high school where he acquired the name “LifethePoet” from his love of poetry. After graduating, he became involved with city league football where his love for child development transformed. He eventually started his own speaking and outreach organization called, “Promising DayDreamers Association”. He has now written and self-published six books, with two of them being children’s books that he now specializes in.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.