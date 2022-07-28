ALL CLEAR: Bomb threats reported at four Mississippi college, community college campuses

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Students and staff have been given the “all clear” to return to class after bomb threats were called in to four college and community college campuses in South Mississippi Thursday morning.

William Carey University’s Tradition Campus, as well as three Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College campuses, including the Bryant Center at Tradition in Biloxi, the Jackson County Campus in Gautier, and the Perkinston Campus, all received threats. Everyone inside the locations was immediately evacuated while law enforcement checked it out.

In Jackson County, the Singing River Health explosive detection K-9 unit responded. And in Harrison County, the Biloxi Bomb Squad responded the two campuses at Tradition.

The threat to William Carey’s Tradition Campus came in by text to the school. The threat to MGCCC’s Jackson County campus was phoned in to the Gautier Police Department around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Thursday’s threats come after at least 13 bomb threats were reported in Alabama just one day before. Those threats were aimed at university and college campuses, as well, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. All threats were eventually cleared and students returned safely to class.

Wednesday’s threats targeted the University of South Alabama, University of Alabama Huntsville, Enterprise State, Lurleen B. Wallace, Wallace Community College, Auburn University, Trenholm State, Shelton State, Jefferson State Campus, Northwest-Shoals Community College, Reid State Technical College, and Calhoun Community College.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.