Bus driver training program prepares drivers for upcoming school year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In less than two weeks, the school bell will ring for students in Mobile and Baldwin county schools. And it’s not just teachers getting ready for the first day of school... so are bus drivers.

Over 300 bus drivers gathered at the driving orientation in Robertsdale today, eager to learn more.

Long-time bus driver Richard Ullo was pleased with the training.

“Our school district has been absolutely fantastic when it comes to safety training. Each year, they make sure that we get all of our proper training and if there’s any questions, it’s not hard to ask and get those questions answered,” said Ullo.

Drivers learned everything from operating a new bus to evacuating a burning one. Hands-on training was the focus.

“You’re the first person they see, they’re the last person you see when they leave and go home for the day. You’ve got an opportunity to be able to build those relationships,” added Ullo.

“The opportunity with insurance that comes along with that and of course the pay… but to give back to your community as a bus driver to help the younger generation is awesome,” said Scott Barry, a teacher and bus driver for Fairhope High School.

Despite the benefits, there is still a shortage of bus drivers everywhere.

“Driver shortage is a nationwide shortage. But what I always tell people in Baldwin County- to become a bus driver is full-time benefit and part-time work, and you really can’t beat that. We offer our drivers 15 thousand to start out. We’re going to pre-train you and get you ready for the training and we’re going to prepare you for the state class,” stated Tony Pollard, Transportation Coordinator for Baldwin County Board of Education,” said Tony Pollard, Transportation Coordinator for Baldwin County Board of Education.

The job is part-time, flexible and rewarding.

“For a part-time job, it’s exceptional money, a great reward…any time you can help students and parents with children, we feel like that’s a reward within itself,” said Bernard Floyd, Ground Specialist for Baldwin County Board of Education.

If you are interested in filling the need and becoming a bus driver, visit the link below.

