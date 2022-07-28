Caught on Camera: End of police chase that reached 90mph in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The end of a blazing-fast police chase was caught on camera in Mobile on Wednesday.

Two people were taken to jail after the pursuit around 6:30 p.m.

MPD officers caught up with the suspects near Melissa Court off of Club House Road. Two people jumped out and tried to run away, but they were taken into custody.

Police have not released their names.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.