Caught on Camera: End of police chase that reached 90mph in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The end of a blazing-fast police chase was caught on camera in Mobile on Wednesday.

Two people were taken to jail after the pursuit around 6:30 p.m.

MPD officers caught up with the suspects near Melissa Court off of Club House Road. Two people jumped out and tried to run away, but they were taken into custody.

Police have not released their names.

