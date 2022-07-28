Community helps students get ready for school with FOX10′s Operation Backpack

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students are getting ready to swap the beaches for classrooms as they return to school next month.

FOX10 News is committed to making sure they have all the tools they need. We call it “Operation Backpack”.

We are partnering with the departments of human resources in Mobile and Baldwin counties, as well as Greene & Phillips Law Firm to make sure students have everything they need to go back to class and have a great school year.

Students will need things like notebooks, 3-ring binders, pens, paper... just about everything!

David Greene with Greene & Phillips said any donation can make a huge difference.

“Extra money is not always laying around especially with our economy right now, things are tight, folks just may not have the money to buy the things that kids actually need and so we want to be a part of that,” said Greene, “we’ve always been a part of it and we want the community to come out and support this program, bring as many things as you can.”

You can still drop off donations at Greene & Phillips law firm on Florida Street, or here at the FOX10 studios on Satchel Paige Drive.

Operation Backpack runs through Friday, July 29th.

