Daphne Police hunt for leads on murder suspect

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police are investigating their first homicide in nearly seven years and are asking for the public’s help finding the killer. New details have been released about the shooting on Pine St. Wednesday, July 27, 2022 that killed a man. We now know the name of the victim, but police still have no suspect.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Sawaida Arnold. Investigators said Arnold, who’s been living in New Orleans, was in Daphne visiting family on the day he was killed. Police said he was shot multiple times while sitting in his car, which was parked in the driveway of his cousin’s home on Pine St.

Daphne Police hope someone recognizes their victim, Sawaida Arnold and can help ID a suspect in his murder (Daphne Police Department)

“There was no indication that there was any kind of robbery or…no dispute leading up to this, so the presumption is that the shooter knew this person and had some sort of grudge or whatever against him,” said Capt. Brian Gulsby with Daphne Police.

Police released a photo of a red Dodge Challenger similar to the one driven by Arnold. Police interviewed some neighbors and said they are working a few leads. The only description investigators have of a suspect came from those interviews. Neighbors described a man wearing black shorts, a black shirt and a mask on his face, walking north on Pine towards a stretch of woods.

“We used the dogs to try and track him through the woods and they picked up a track and tracked it for a couple hundred yards,” Gulsby said.

Investigators are checking surveillance video from the area for any clues, including footage from a convenience store they said Arnold stopped at. They’re also hoping someone may recognize Arnold and be able to provide missing pieces to the puzzle.

“We haven’t really identified a suspect or a person of interest yet so what we’ll do is investigate Mr. Arnold and his life and who he knows and that sort of thing and hopefully, we can ID a suspect that way,” Gulsby explained.

Police spent several hours at the scene Wednesday, collecting evidence with assistance from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Neighbors were told by police they didn’t think they were in any danger. It was still a shock to many.

“This is a quiet neighborhood…very quiet and this is the first time we really ever had a major shooting in this area that I know of,” said a concerned Lorraine Jones.

Anyone who recognizes the red Dodge Challenger or Sawaida Arnold and has any information to help with the investigation is asked to call Daphne Police.

---

