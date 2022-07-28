ECSO issues Amber Alert for kidnapped 11-year-old girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida issued an Amber Alert for an 11-year-old girl who went missing and was possibly kidnapped Wednesday.

Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in the 5600 block of Arthur Brown Road.

Investigators said she may be with 42-year-old Manriquez Brijido-Ortez.

Manriquez Brijido-Ortez (Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office)

Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis is 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has long black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or 850-436-9620.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.