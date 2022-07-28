Advertise With Us
ECSO issues Amber Alert for kidnapped 11-year-old girl

Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis
Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis(Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida issued an Amber Alert for an 11-year-old girl who went missing and was possibly kidnapped Wednesday.

Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in the 5600 block of Arthur Brown Road.

Investigators said she may be with 42-year-old Manriquez Brijido-Ortez.

Manriquez Brijido-Ortez
Manriquez Brijido-Ortez(Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office)

Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis is 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has long black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or 850-436-9620.

