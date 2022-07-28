Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

FDA issues warning on puberty blockers; some Ala. lawmakers support findings

(WBRC)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New findings from the Food and Drug Administration show a link between common puberty blocker hormones and serious risks for youth who take them.

The FDA identified six cases of females who were taking a puberty blocker and suffered from brain swelling and vision loss.

“Pseudotumor cerebri is an inordinately well-known side effect that can happen for many, many different medications, most commonly, oral birth control pills,” said Dr. Morissa Ladinsky, a UAB doctor who works with transgender youth.

Rep. Wes Allen, who sponsored the state’s ban on those medications, says the block on the state’s puberty hormone ban should be lifted.

“Only one out of six was for transgender care,” he said. “But yeah, we got to protect these kids.”

In response to the FDA’s findings, Allen tweeted his opponents should “follow the science.”

Dr. Ladinsky says she does.

“It doesn’t even approach any semblance of what we call in medicine, statistical significance,” she said.

She calls the findings a simple notification for medical professionals from just one of the many organizations that monitor medications used for medical gender-affirming care.

“We all work together, to continually learn, refine and roll out the safest and best health care for all patients,” said Ladinsky.

“It says what we’ve been saying for three years and we just want these kids and these children to be protected,” said Allen.

The lawsuit over the state’s puberty hormones law is in a district court in Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cameras record as a car crashes through a toll booth and onto Daytona Beach in Florida.
Caught on camera: Vehicle crashes onto Florida beach
Bomb threats called in at multiple Alabama colleges
Bomb threats called in at multiple Alabama colleges
FOX10 and partners help students get ready for school year with Operation Backpack supplies drive
FOX10 and partners help students get ready for school year with Operation Backpack supplies drive
Grand Bay woman arrested after setting childhood home on fire, investigators say
Grand Bay woman arrested for setting childhood home on fire, investigators say
Sextortion case in Okaloosa County
Sextortion case in Okaloosa County