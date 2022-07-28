Grand Bay woman arrested for setting childhood home on fire, investigators say

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -A woman is sitting in Metro Jail after setting the house she grew up in on fire, that’s according to Mobile County investigators.

Investigators say Shannon Neal set the house on fire after it was sold in a tax sale.

Nobody was hurt or inside but the house was destroyed, and there’s not much left.

According to Detective Micheal Pozobyt, Neal said if she couldn’t live there no one else could.

Investigators say Neal set the home on fire back on July 4.

Detective Pozobyt says Neal grew up in the house and after someone bought it in a tax sale in 2019, she wasn’t too happy.

“She found out that the residence had been purchased, she intentionally set the residence on fire due to her no longer owning it because she was upset. It was her family home,” Pozobyt explained.

This isn’t Neal’s first time running into the law.

Investigators say they’ve been called out to the house on Burnham Road many times for the poor condition it was in.

“She had inherited it from her parents whenever they passed away,” he said. “I have had some dealings with her previously and the house was already in very poor condition and they had no utilities, or power, or anything in the house prior to the fire.”

As Neal sits in Metro Jail, her former home is now gone, but the property still isn’t vacant.

“It’s not uncommon for somebody that’s passionate about something to act out of anger or emotion,” Pozobyt said. “The previous homeowner Shannon had allowed people to stay with her on the property. I know there are several people there now currently in tents.”

Neal is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for second degree arson.

We’re told the person who bought the house, was not living in it.

