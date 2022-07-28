Advertise With Us
Police arrest man in connection with 2020 shooting into occupied vehicles

Claude Valrie III
Claude Valrie III(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 24-year-old Theodore man in connection to a 2020 shooting into occupied vehicles.

Claude Valrie III was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday on charges of attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

No injuries were reported in the shooting that happened on Oct. 16, 2020, in which two occupied vehicles were shot into in the 6700 block of San Marino Drive. According to investigators, when the victims arrived at the residence, the known male subject fired multiple rounds with a long rifle, striking two vehicles. One of the victims fired shots back at the subject. The subject, later identified as Valrie, fled the scene on foot before police arrived, authorities said.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to jail records.

