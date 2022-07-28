Recipe: Rouses Ribs

Recipe Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

For the ribs:

2 (or more) racks of St. Louis-style ribs

Dry rub (recipe below)

Yellow mustard

⅔ cup apple juice

Honey

Barbecue sauce of your choice

For the rub:

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons paprika powder

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon black pepper

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon dry mustard

STEPS:

Soak a handful applewood chunks in water.

Remove the ribs from the package and rinse under cold water. Pat dry or set on paper towels to dry. Remove the membranes on the hollow side of the ribs by inserting a thin knife or other sharp object between the membrane and the rib. Release the membrane and pull it off by hand. Repeat with the remaining ribs.

Mix together all ingredients for the rub. Coat the ribs with the yellow mustard to create a sticky base for the rub. Sprinkle the ribs on both sides with the rub and rub it in a bit, making sure you have full coverage. Place in fridge for a couple hours or overnight.

Set up your smoker for cooking with indirect heat at about 225ºF and add the soaked applewood. (If your smoker has a drip pan, use it.) Once the smoker is ready, place the ribs bone side down on the smoker grate. Smoke the ribs for 3 hours, unwrapped.

Remove the ribs from the smoker and place the first rack on a large piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil and pour ⅓ cup of apple juice over it. Wrap up the ribs well. Repeat with the remaining rack.

Put the packages of ribs side by side on the smoker. Close the lid and leave the ribs to cook for 2 hours.

Take the foil-wrapped rib packages from the smoker and carefully remove the foil. Baste the meaty side of the ribs generously with honey. Place the ribs with the flesh side up on the smoker, close the lid and leave to cook for 1 hour, opening every 20 minutes to baste with honey.

Take the ribs out of the smoker, and slather them with barbecue sauce before serving.

