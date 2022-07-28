Robbery victim stares down the barrels of two guns, according to Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -What happens when you set up a scheme to rob someone at gunpoint, but they don’t have any money, or anything else worth stealing? Maybe a “box” that should have been checked before the attempt, right?

Mobile Police say it happened to the two suspects you see on this page: Elizabeth Pemberton, and Brian Damanis. Investigators tell FOX10 News Pemberton asked the victim for a ride to a trailer out in Tillmans Corner, earlier this month.

But when they got there, they say there was a “surprise guest” waiting for them: Damanis-the ex-boyfriend of the victim-and he had a gun. Pemberton also had a gun, according to MPD, and they wanted the victim’s money, and anything else she had of value.

But the victim didn’t have a dime on her, so police say a frustrated Damanis shot up the victim’s car, with her inside. Pemberton then took the woman’s car keys, and both sped away in another car. They haven’t been since. The victim wasn’t hit by the gunfire.

Elizabeth Pemberton is 33 years old, is 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds. Brian Damanis is 26 years old, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 163 pounds. Both charged with First Degree Robbery. Damanis also charged with Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. If you know where Pemberton, or Damanis are, call the FOX10 NEWS Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don’t have to leave your name.

Fugitive Files: Brian Damanis and Elizabeth Pemberton

