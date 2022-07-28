ShotSpotter leads to quick arrest hours after going live

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a soft rollout last month, ShotSpotter officially went live on Tuesday.

“Ever since its relatively recent inception we’ve already had tremendous success,” said Commander Kevin Levy.

Just hours after the official launch MPD says ShotSpotter detected its first gunshot. That information led officers straight to a 17-year-old who was arrested just minutes after the shot was fired.

“By cutting down on the response time we’re able to collect better evidence, we’re able to identify bad actors in the community quicker,” said Levy.

Getting violent offenders off the street quicker is a big priority for MPD. Community members say they’re glad officers have another tool to help.

“It seems like we hear a lot about gunshot violence here in downtown more than other places. Anything to help curb that would be good,” said Gil Rollins.

“I think it’s great if the city can afford it,” said Kenneth Smith.

Mobile Police Commander Kevin Levy says the information from ShotSpotter is sent straight from the scene providing real-time information to responding officers.

“It also provides additional safety for our officers,” added Levy. “They know what it is they’re approaching and where it might be at.”

Commander Levy says gunshot detection is only one use for ShotSpotter. He says MPD also plans to use it as a conversation piece.

“That gives us factual pieces of data that we can bring to homeowners and community members and say look this happened just around the corner,” said Levy. “We can have a real conversation about things that people can do.”

MPD does want to stress that they still want the community’s input. If you see a crime being committed you are of course still encouraged to call 911 but you’re also encouraged to call or text the see something say something tip line at 251-404-4066 to report gun violence.

