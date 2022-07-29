As kids get ready to head back to school, an organization is looking to give back. ‘Back 2 School’ backpack giveaway and family fun day is this Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

It all takes place on 505 Bayshore Ave. Mobile, Al. at the 505 Building.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.