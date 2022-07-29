Emergency Plea for Blood Donations in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Local hospitals need blood. The shortage comes from the decrease in donations over the summer.

“We need blood because it’s the summertime. A lot of people are on vacation, going to the beaches… you know, school is out right now, and we need to make sure we have the blood supply for our local hospitals. So we are pleading with the community to roll up your sleeve and come into one of our donor centers or get on our donor blood mobile and give blood with us,” said Angela Morris Williams, the District Community Development Coordinator for LifeSouth.

Long-time donor Dan Cullinan has been giving blood for 50 years and sees it as a tremendous opportunity.

“It’s the most important thing you can do, and it’s the easiest thing you can do to help someone else out,” said Cullinan.

“Just giving a little bit of your time to just to help someone else out- someone you may not even know… but you’re helping them out,” added Cullinan.

Of course, there are other perks to giving blood.

“Plus, I like the t-shirts,” laughed Cullinan.

It’s a simple process.

“It doesn’t take that much time. This here… about an hour and a half, and when you’re giving just whole blood, it can take just 15 minutes. If 15 minutes can save someone’s life… hey, it isn’t a bad bargain right there,” encouraged Cullinan.

This weekend, donors will receive special benefits.

“One donation will save up to three lives. Right now, we are giving a 20 dollar e-gift card to anyone who comes in and donates with us. If you come in and donate platelets or you give double reds, then you get two 20 dollar e-gift cards. When you come in, we will assess you and say ‘hey, you can give platelets, or you can give double-reds,” added Williams.

If you’re interested in donating, visit the link below.

