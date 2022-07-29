Major League Football flops before first game can be played

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In just a couple of hours, Major League Football went from getting ready to kick off its inaugural season, to going bust.

The league was supposed to field four teams with one of those being the Alabama Airborne playing in Mobile. All of the league’s teams used Ladd-Peebles Stadium for their training camp. But Thursday, players were shut out of their hotel rooms, because the league had not been making payments to the hotels, according to Danny Corte, Executive Director of the Mobile Sports Authority.

So instead of practicing, players were doing a different scramble drill to find a way out of town. Many of the players were visibly frustrated with the shocking suddenness of the league folding.

One said he’d left a full-time job to try to play professional football one more time.

Corte said the city of Mobile is not on the hook for any money. The league paid $30,000 up-front for the use of Ladd-Peebles Stadium for training camp.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.