One lucky person hoping to win billion dollar lottery jackpot

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL. (WALA) - Someone out there is hoping to have their billion-dollar dream come true.

Hopeful winners waited all day Friday for the numbers to be announced for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The cash payout is $747 million.

Workers at one Escambia County, Florida shop told FOX10 that this is one of the busiest days they’ve ever had.

And everyone is hoping that their ticket is the winning one.

“How do you feel about your chances today?”

“Lucky. I got it. I’m going to claim it,” Charlotte Young said.

“Pretty Lucky today,” Teresa Lewis said.

With that much money, you may think it’s hard to come up with a use for it. But for hopeful winners, they have a good idea.

“I got a big family. I’m going to take care of that. I’m going to take care of my family and help some other folks. Try to do the right thing,” Lessie Whitmore said.

“That kind of money is not meant to be for one person to be greedy. There’s a lot of children’s hospitals and veterans that I would love to help,” Peggy Harris said.

