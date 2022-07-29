Advertise With Us
Scattered showers and storms likely again today.

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The showers and storms are starting in coastal areas this morning. The rain will gradually work it’s way inland and scattered showers and storms will be in our metro areas along I-10 around midday. Scattered to spotty storms will continue through the early afternoon and wind down as the afternoon goes along.

Highs will be in the low 90s and heat index values will be in the low 100s.

No major changes going into the weekend and even next week. Most days will have scattered storms and it will continue to be hot and humid.

The beach and boating forecast as we head towards the weekend looks pretty good. The surf will be a little bumpy at times, so we do have a moderate risk of rip currents. Please pay close attention to your local beach flags and be careful.

The tropics are quiet with no concerns for the next five days.

