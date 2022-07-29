School officials and law enforcement hold active shooter training at Semmes Middle School

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a situation nobody wants to be in, but it’s one that needs practice just in case.

“We spend lots of money and lots of time practicing things we hope and pray never will happen however we have to be prepared,” said MCPSS Director of Security Andy Gatewood.

Members of the Mobile County Public School System, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, and Semmes Police Department took part in an active shooter drill at Semmes Middle School to run through all of the phases of an emergency situation.

“We try to make it as realistic as possible because you don’t know how someone is going to react to hearing gunfire,” said MCSO Captain Paul Burch.

It’s a very thorough simulation going from the time officers enter the school all the way to rescuing injured officers and students.

“They’re trying to act through different scenarios they might encounter like parents coming to the building and the reactions of students and teachers and everybody would have,” said Rena Philips with MCPSS.

“I want to land the helicopter I want to do everything we may need to do in the event of an emergency,” added Gatewood.

Even simulating gunfire.

“They use simunitions on a lot of these things. That’s what training is about simulating a real event so you know how to react so it becomes muscle memory when you go through such a thing,” said Burch.

Those inside the school says the simulation was pretty authentic.

“It was very real inside there and as a mom it breaks my heart that we have to practice this but we’re in good hands.” We have the best law enforcement and best resource officers,” added Philips.

The school system is still researching whether or not to arm school resource officers. The first day for the Mobile County Public School System is August 4th.

