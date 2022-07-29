Advertise With Us
Spanish Fort PD warning residents of “bank jugging” trend

This warning comes after a large amount of money was stolen from a victim’s car last week
Officers are reminding residents to remain vigilant when visiting banks
Officers are reminding residents to remain vigilant when visiting banks
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a normal part of most of our days. Driving to the bank, going inside, and withdrawing money. But for a victim in Spanish Fort, his day turned into a nightmare according to Police Chief John Barber.

“Last Tuesday we had a report of breaking and entering in Spanish Fort. The resident reported that he went home and was home for less than five minutes. All of a sudden when he came back out, money that he had in the vehicle was taken,” Chief Barber said.

This is just one of many cases of bank jugging. A scheme where criminals sit outside of the bank and wait for unsuspecting people to make their transactions.

“I’ve been working in law enforcement for 26 years. I can tell you that this is an extremely rare situation in our area. Somebody is actually pulling surveillance on a bank. They’re looking for people with money and following them,” Chief Barber said.

None of these incidents have gotten violent yet, but Chief Barber says it’s important for people to remain vigilant.

“If you’ve been making turns and been going a few miles and that vehicle is still behind you, somebody could be following you. You might want to pull into a safe location and call the police. We’re happy to come and make that stop and get to the bottom of what that person may or may not be doing,” Chief Barber said.

