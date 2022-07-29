Typical summer pattern continues

(WALA) - More of the summer pattern will be expected as we head into the weekend.

Moisture values are still up initially, so we do expect a good chance of scattered storms Saturday. Rain chances start out along the coast at daybreak and will spread inland through the day. Temperatures will top out near 92 with a heat index close to 105.

Rain chances lower somewhat on Sunday, but still remain isolated. Temperatures will be a little hotter Sunday, with a high near 93.

Tropical storm formation is not expected in the next five days in the rest of the Atlantic Basin. We normally see an increase in tropical activity by the middle of August. So, now is the time to prepare for the more significant part of the tropical season.

