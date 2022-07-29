As we enter peak storm season -- Gulf Coast residents hope for no major issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are now nearly two months into storm season and so far so good. But as we enter into the peak months of August and September our chances of tropical activity dramatically increase.

On the beach -- late summer never felt so good -- down on Dauphin Island. While things remain quiet on the tropical front -- locals know that can always change.

“I feel like it’s slow. I feel like we should have already seen a couple of tropical depressions. Me and my husband were just talking about that the other night. We’re kind of scared of what’s going to come in August or September... Since we haven’t seen any yet,” said Trish Knobf, Grand Bay.

The last major storm to hit Dauphin Island was Hurricane Sally in September 2020. Despite downed trees and the marina left in shambles -- some believe they were spared.

“Anybody on Dauphin Island that can’t appreciate what they have right now -- they haven’t seen many hurricanes,” said Ed Hayes, helping with Sally recovery on Dauphin Island.

As we enter peak storm season -- the entire Gulf Coast is on high alert.

“I’m from Long Beach, Mississippi and we lost our house during Hurricane Katrina and my mother still lives in Long Beach. So I always -- even though I’m in Jackson now -- I follow the season and what’s going on with hurricane season and thankfully it’s been really slow so far,” said Terry Williamson, Jackson, Mississippi.

For Marcus Wilson and family -- it’s their first hurricane season living on the coast.

“Definitely watching the weather a lot more closely now. Excited to be on the coast -- but definitely nervous about hurricanes,” said Wilson, just moved to Biloxi.

Prepared for what could come -- they’re hoping the sun will set on this season -- without any major issues.

“I just hope they don’t hit us that hard this year. Maybe we won’t see any at all,” said Knobf.

“So far so good -- hopefully it stays that way,” said Williamson.

If you haven’t done so already -- now would be a good time to download the free FOX 10 Stormtracker app.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.