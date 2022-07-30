Baldwin County deputies hope surveillance video will help catch catalytic converter thieves

Bay Minette, Ala. (WALA) - The owners of a storage facility on Highway 225 in Baldwin County are hoping one of you can help ID a pair of thieves. Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies say they cut the catalytic converters off three motorhomes there earlier this month.

Investigators released two clips of surveillance video from the night of July 11th. In one of them, the suspects can be seen walking alongside one of the buildings near the back of Highway 225 Storage.

“There’s a new neighborhood going in up there where this business is and actually, in one of the other videos you can see a vehicle pull in there, so we’re pretty confident that they parked in this undeveloped property and walked in from there,” said Cpt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators think the two jumped the fence at the rear of the property. More video from inside one of the covered units shows the pair of suspects walking along the back wall. One of then appears to be carrying something at this point.

It’s been an expensive ordeal for the victims with the damage estimated at several thousand dollars per motorhome. The theft was first discovered on July 24th by one of the owners when the engine was cranked. An inspection of the rest of the RVs revealed two more catalytic converters had been taken.

Three motorhomes at Hwy. 225 Storage in Baldwin County had their catalytic converters stolen - investigators release surveillance video (Hal Scheurich)

“This is the Bromley area…Bay Minette area and we feel like these guys are local, so we feel that someone’s probably going to see them and hopefully, notice the gate or notice what they’re wearing or something like that and be able to call us and tell us who it is,” Cadenhead explained.

The owners weren’t available for an on-camera interview, but Fox 10 News did speak with one of them on the phone. She said it took hours to wade through camera footage but finally found the video evidence. Thirteen days had passed between the time of the theft and its discovery. She said they’re now taking even more precautions. Tenants, like D.G. Ewing just hope the thieves get caught.

“I feel violated. I feel sorry for these guys,” Ewing said. “I mean, you think it’s safe and Pam and the folks here do a great job. They’ve got cameras. They’re gonna…they’ll catch them. Somebody will come forward and say, ‘Yeah. I know who that is.’”

That’s exactly what investigators are hoping will happen. If you recognize the suspects in the video or know anything about the theft, call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

