Chase ends in crash on I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A crash is snarling traffic on southbound Interstate 65 near the Airport Boulevard exit following a police pursuit this evening.

Police and emergency responders are on the scene. Police say the driver is in custody.

Traffic is slowed in both directions in I-65.

FOX10 News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

---

