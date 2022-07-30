Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Chase ends in crash on I-65

Chase ends in crash on I-65
Chase ends in crash on I-65(WALA FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A crash is snarling traffic on southbound Interstate 65 near the Airport Boulevard exit following a police pursuit this evening.

Police and emergency responders are on the scene. Police say the driver is in custody.

Traffic is slowed in both directions in I-65.

FOX10 News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fallout from Major League Football fiasco
Fallout from Major League Football fiasco
Police chase ends at Senator Street and DIP
Police chase ends at Senator Street and DIP
Suspect in handcuffs
Third police pursuit of the week crashes out on DIP
First responders on the scene of a medical helicopter crash in Andalusia, Alabama.
Medical helicopter crashes in south Alabama city of Andalusia
Chase ends in crash on I-65
Chase ends in crash on I-65