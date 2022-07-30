Citronelle asks Alabama AG if city can hire mayor’s brother as cop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city has asked the Alabama Attorney General’s Office whether it can hire the mayor’s brother to be a police officer.

The issue came up earlier this month, and the Citronelle City Council voted to pose a formal question to the Attorney General’s Office, which issues advisory opinions on state law to local government officials.

The Attorney General’s Office confirmed it has received the question, but spokesman Mike Lewis declined to comment further. He said it typically takes about 90 days to research and answer questions posed by local officials.

Mayor Jason Stringer told FOX10 News he wants to make sure everything is aboveboard.

“I know that it’d be a (potential) conflict of interest,” he said. “And also, anytime you’re dealing with nepotism, you know, it raises questions and, you know, from my standpoint, I just want to ensure that we do the right thing the right way all the time.”

It’s not even clear that Stringer’s brother, state Rep. Shane Stringer (R-Citronelle), would take the job. He told FOX10 News that he told Police Chief Chris McLean that he would be interested in the job but that he since has accepted another law enforcement position. He said he is unsure what he would do if the Attorney General’s Office determined it was OK for him to work for Citronelle.

“The job I took, I like,” he said. “I would have to think about it.”

McLean said it was his idea to explore the possibility of hiring Stringer.

“We asked for the opinion to see to see if we could even interview him,” the chief said.

The letter sent to the Attorney General’s Office notes previous opinions indicating that a public official’s relative can work for a city as long as the official recused himself from voting on the employee’s hiring. The mayor said he would have no role in making that decision.

The wrinkle here is that the mayor of Citronelle is in charge of supervising all employees and has the power to hire and fire them. What the city is proposing is have the mayor pro tem be in charge of reviewing any issue that involved Rep. Stringer.

Stringer previously worked for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, but he had a falling out with Sheriff Sam Cochran over guns. Stringer sponsored legislation to do away with the requirement to have a pistol permit in order to carry concealed guns. The sheriff strongly opposed that bill and dismissed Stringer.

But McLean said Stringer has 30 years of law enforcement experience, lives in Citronelle and is rated as qualified by the Mobile County Personnel Board. He said it is difficult for small agencies like his to recruit qualified candidates.

“When I got here in January, we were down to four officers,” he said. “We had a significant deficit.”

McLean said the department now has five officers, with one more set to graduate from the police academy next month and two more scheduled to start the 14-week program in September. He said the department is looking for another patrolman and an investigator.

“You’re not only completing against other municipalities, you’re competing against the national stigma,” he said.

Regardless of the legality, folks in Citronelle on Friday said they would not have a problem with Rep. Stinger working for a city run by his brother.

“I don’t think it’s a conflict, but it can become a conflict if it comes into, like, a corruption factor,” said resident Blake Turner. “But I don’t think – not around here – there isn’t much corruption. So I’d say it’s not really much of a problem.”

Added Shane Henderson: “I think they both got their own opinions on things. And I think they’d both do fine.”

Stringer said were he to accept a job, it would not be a supervisory position.

“I would be starting at the very bottom as a police office,” he said. “No special favor.”

