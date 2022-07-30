Destin man arrested on child porn charges

DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a 28-year-old Destin man on child pornography charges.

Authorities executed a search warrant Friday in the 700 block of Benning Drive in Destin and arrested Juthitape Sukom on four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.

The investigation began in January after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received cyber tips that Sukom had uploaded files containing child sexual abuse images. The children appeared to range from about 8 to 12 years of age, according to the arrest report.

After obtaining a search warrant for his cell phone information, investigators found several more videos stored within the cloud storage of Sukom’s account, documents stated.

During Friday’s search of his residence, investigators said Sukom admitted to searching for “teens” when looking for pornography, but denied uploading our downloading child porn, according to the arrest report.

The documents also indicated that a preview of Sukom’s cell phone turned up one of the reported files.

Sukom was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail.

