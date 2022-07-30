Foley police investigating after woman hit by vehicle

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in a woman being airlifted to the hospital.

The 22-year-old victim was hit by a vehicle Thursday night while crossing Alabama 59, just south of East Lawson Avenue, according to authorities.

Foley PD, along with Foley Fire Department, MedStar and AirCare responded to the scene. The woman was taken by AirCare to University Hospital in Mobile for treatment, police said.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

---

