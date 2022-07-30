The Haunted Book Shop moving to new digs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s funkiest bookstore, The Haunted Book Shop, is on the move.

The owners told FOX10 News the store needs a more accessible location, so it’s moving from Dauphin Street to the corner of Joachim and Conti streets across from the Saenger Theatre in downtown Mobile.

Until the transition, employees are working out of the new store and the current location.

Owner Angela Trigg said she can’t wait for that grand opening.

“And it’s sort of a soft opening right now, so we’re still unpacking and organizing,” she said “We love to hyper organize and we aren’t there yet. We’re still unpacking and organizing but our official grand opening is going to be Artwalk of August.”

The store is open from 11a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It’s closed on Wednesday and open Sunday through Tuesday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

---

