Third police pursuit of the week crashes out on DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase through the streets of Mobile Friday night ended when the car crashed out after slamming into a police cruiser.

This was the second chase of the night and ended on the intersection of Senator Street and Dauphin Island Parkway. Multiple Mobile police cars were led on the pursuit off McVay Drive, and they chased the suspect down Government Street. It all happened right at 7:15 p.m.

The suspect’s red car was hit headfirst with a Mobile Police SUV, and the suspect was taken in handcuffs at the scene. There was a heavy police presence, and paramedics on scene when FOX10 arrived. A third vehicle was also hit, a blue car.

Witnesses in the neighborhood said they heard a loud bang and walked outside to see their street swarming with police. They added it’s a typically quiet area.

FOX10 has reached out to MPD to find out why they were chasing the car.

