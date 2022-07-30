Youth Violence Prevention Week to wrap up with rally Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s part of a continued effort to prevent youth violence.

The City of Mobile has held community days at local parks all this week and if it rained, they just took the fun inside.

The volunteers come from all walks of life and they have one goal - to make a difference.

“I’m originally from Mobile and it’s just a big part for the kids to have somewhere where people will love on them and show love to them and just have fun with each other grow closer bonds,” said Dorian Curry. “I really think it’s important that you come back and help your community and just spend time with some of the kids.”

Curry is a track star at the University of South Alabama. he said he couldn’t have achieved a national ranking without the support of family and friends and he wants these kids to know they can do big things too.

Things will wrap up tomorrow with a “Stop the Violence, Back 2 School Rally.”

The event will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

