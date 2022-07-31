Final day of Youth Violence Prevention Week ends with a back to school rally

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A week dedicated to preventing deadly youth violence in the Port City ended Saturday with a back-to-school rally at Ladd-Peebles stadium.

Hundreds headed out to Ladd for one more day of fun, hosted by the Mobile PD. All week-long, events were dedicated to ending youth violence in the city and showing kids there’s a way to stay safe and have fun.

“We’re really hopeful that the message is taken, and people walk away with appreciation that there’s other ways to solve conflict than violence,” said Bran Cooper, event coordinator.

There was live music, performances, and lots of treats, but the biggest hit was a school supply giveaway.

Youth violence prevention coordinator Joshua Jones said this week was a great success.

“I’m elated,” said Jones. “I’m overjoyed. This week has been an amazing week and great response from the community. That’s a testament to the need in the community.”

