Hot and muggy Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

Isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms are still possible across the Gulf Coast today, but rain chances are only at about 20%. Some thunderstorms could contain heavier downpours, but most areas could also get away with not seeing any rain at all. Daytime highs will max out in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s, but feels-like temperatures will be in the upper-90s, courtesy of high humidity.

Heading into this evening, conditions will stay clear, making for nice conditions for any Sunday evening plans. Temperatures will drop down to the mid-70s overnight, but high humidity will only have it feeling like the mid-80s.

Looking ahead into the first week of school for some, rain chances will rise back up to begin the week, with temperatures continuing near average in the upper-80s and the lower-90s.

The tropics are quiet, with no development expected for the next 5 days. Saharan dust is moving into many of the August “hot spots”, which is good, but do keep in mind the peak of hurricane season is fast approaching (September).

Have a great weekend!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.