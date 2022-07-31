Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

McDonald’s ends test of meatless burger in US

McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.
McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.(Source: McDonald’s via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is ending a trial run of the McPlant burger.

The McPlant is made with a plant-based protein, produced by Beyond Meat.

The test run generated a lot of interest in Beyond Meat with investors. However, Beyond Meat’s stock slid more than 5% Thursday.

Investors seem excited about Beyond Meat’s next move, Beyond Fried Chicken, which is coming to KFC.

McDonald’s future plans for the McPlant burger are unclear for now.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Original "Star Trek" cast member Nichelle Nichols poses at the premiere of the new television...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89
Bill Russell grins at the announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics...
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ