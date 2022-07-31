One man shot, Mobile police are investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have confirmed a shooting in the 1000 block of Parkway Drive.

According to police officials when officers arrived at the location they found one male victim with a gun shot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mobile police are currently investigating this shooting and will release more information when it becomes available.

