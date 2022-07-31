Advertise With Us
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident

This investigation is currently ongoing.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials responded to a fatal boating accident in Pascagoula River.

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says authorities responded to an area in the East Pascagoula River north of Moss Point some time after 7 p.m.

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the accident involved a single boat and claimed the life of 48-year-old Michelle Morris of Moss Point.

Sheriff Mike Ezell confirms the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is currently assisting the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife in the investigation.

