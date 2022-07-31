Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials responded to a fatal boating accident in Pascagoula River.

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says authorities responded to an area in the East Pascagoula River north of Moss Point some time after 7 p.m.

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the accident involved a single boat and claimed the life of 48-year-old Michelle Morris of Moss Point.

Sheriff Mike Ezell confirms the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is currently assisting the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife in the investigation.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.